493rd Fighter Squadron conducts routine aerial operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, conducts refuelling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, March 5, 2021. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater and a critical support asset to the 48th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

