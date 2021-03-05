Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    493rd Fighter Squadron conducts routine aerial operations [Image 11 of 12]

    493rd Fighter Squadron conducts routine aerial operations

    NORTH SEA

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, conducts refuelling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, March 5, 2021. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater and a critical support asset to the 48th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 08:55
    Photo ID: 6551051
    VIRIN: 210305-F-AN818-165
    Resolution: 8075x5383
    Size: 18.67 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    This work, 493rd Fighter Squadron conducts routine aerial operations [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS

    USAFE
    F-15C
    48FW
    Aerial Ops
    493FS

