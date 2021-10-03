U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jake Miller (left), U.S. Air Forces Central deputy chief of staff, and Master Sgt. Tyler Kermoade (right), 609th Expeditionary Air Communications Squadron plans and programs flight chief, pose for a photo outside the Combined Air Operations Center at Al UDeid Air Base, Qatar, March 10, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 06:31
|Photo ID:
|6550993
|VIRIN:
|210310-F-OE991-1001
|Resolution:
|720x514
|Size:
|86.83 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|SUPERIOR, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small-town friends reunite at CAOC, by SSgt Dustin Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Small-town friends reunite at CAOC
LEAVE A COMMENT