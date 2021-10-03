Small-town friends reunite at CAOC

"I was standing at the top of the stairs when I saw him walk through the door. I did a quick double-take just to be sure, but when I saw his name tag, I knew. What are the odds? My friends and family always asked if I ever ran into Jake Miller. I laugh and say the Air Force is a few hundred thousand people so the odds are really low. Maybe one day, but probably not. Yet, here we are at Al Udeid together, at the CAOC," said Master Sgt. Tyler Kermoade, 609th Expeditionary Air Communications Squadron plans and programs flight chief.



"Our hometown, [Superior, Nebraska], is about 1,900 people. It's a small town where everyone knows everyone. There was only one stoplight in the entire town and they removed it cause it wasn't needed. We graduated high school four years apart and in a town that small, we knew everyone a few years ahead and behind us. I played sports with his brother, we played in the parks together, swam at the community pool together... When there is only so much to do, everyone does the same things. It's incredible to be able to talk about those shared experiences. Growing up there made us who we are," said Lt. Col. Jake Miller, U.S. Air Forces Central deputy chief of staff.



After more than 20 years in the Air Force, Miller and Kermoade have traveled the world, created families, and embarked on career paths that amazingly crossed. Through all the trials and tribulations, they both agree that the small town of Superior gave them the foundation they needed thrive in the U.S. Air Force. At the Combined Air Operations Center, Miller and Kermoade are part of a team that commands and controls air operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility; a 20-nation region stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia.

