SASEBO, Japan (March 11, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Ruelos, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo rings a bell onboard CFAS March 11, 2021. 2021 marks the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami disaster CFAS honored the victims with a bell ringing and minute of silence at 2:46 p.m. when the earthquake struck. The earthquake and ensuing tsunami resulted in the deaths of 15,884 people across 20 prefectures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 04:59
|Photo ID:
|6550966
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-CA060-0035
|Resolution:
|4495x3211
|Size:
|894.43 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Tohoku Earthquake Memorial on CFAS [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
