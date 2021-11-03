10th Tohoku Earthquake Memorial on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (March 11, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Ruelos, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo rings a bell onboard CFAS March 11, 2021. 2021 marks the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami disaster CFAS honored the victims with a bell ringing and minute of silence at 2:46 p.m. when the earthquake struck. The earthquake and ensuing tsunami resulted in the deaths of 15,884 people across 20 prefectures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

