Chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters visits MRF-E Staff

Lt. Col. Ryan R. Gordinier, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E) 21.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, meets with Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters during a visit in Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2021. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the quality of training and identify opportunities to strengthen the alliance between the United States and Norway. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among U.S partners and allies (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Carter-Powell)

