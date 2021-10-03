Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters visits MRF-E Staff

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Carter-Powell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Lt. Col. Ryan R. Gordinier, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Europe (MRF-E) 21.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, meets with Lt. Gen. Yngve Odlo, chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters during a visit in Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2021. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the quality of training and identify opportunities to strengthen the alliance between the United States and Norway. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among U.S partners and allies (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Carter-Powell)

    This work, Chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters visits MRF-E Staff, by Cpl Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Norway
    Marines
    MARFOREUR/AF
    V36
    MRF-E 21.1
    Chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters

