PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA. – Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, U.S. Air Forces Central Deputy Commander and Deputy Combined Force Air Component Commander, toured Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2021. Koscheski met with Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, 378th AEW commander, observed a joint force Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise, and visited other key locations on the base. The purpose of the visit was to increase the general’s understanding of integrated air defense posture throughout the Middle East, as well as the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s commitment to sustain and defend joint partner forces at PSAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wes Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.11.2021 03:07 Photo ID: 6550929 VIRIN: 210305-F-DE377-1025 Resolution: 4403x2936 Size: 761.83 KB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT DCFACC visits Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Wes Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.