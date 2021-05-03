Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT DCFACC visits Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 3 of 5]

    AFCENT DCFACC visits Prince Sultan Air Base

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wes Wright 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA. – Maj. Gen. Michael Koscheski, U.S. Air Forces Central Deputy Commander and Deputy Combined Force Air Component Commander, toured Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2021. Koscheski met with Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, 378th AEW commander, observed a joint force Tactical Air Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise, and visited other key locations on the base. The purpose of the visit was to increase the general’s understanding of integrated air defense posture throughout the Middle East, as well as the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s commitment to sustain and defend joint partner forces at PSAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wes Wright)

    This work, AFCENT DCFACC visits Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Wes Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

