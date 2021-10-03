Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Operational Readiness Mission Training Complex Supports Deploying and Redeploying Mission [Image 2 of 7]

    Fort Bliss Operational Readiness Mission Training Complex Supports Deploying and Redeploying Mission

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    Sgt. Paul Askedall II, OR-MTC base camp noncommissioned officer, inspects the top of a bunkbed during the clearing process near Camp McGregor, Fort Bliss, Texas, March 10, 2021. The OR-MTC team is responsible for providing quality of life troop sustainment for units conducting mobilization validation certification training, and Pre-Mobilization/Exercise Training (PMET). (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6550712
    VIRIN: 210310-A-GJ246-0111
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    This work, Fort Bliss Operational Readiness Mission Training Complex Supports Deploying and Redeploying Mission [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss Operational Readiness Mission Training Complex Supports Deploying and Redeploying Mission

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    647th Regional Support Group
    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade (FBMB)
    OR-MTC

