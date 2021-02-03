FORT POLK LRC ENABLES THE FORCE AT JRTC

FORT POLK, LA – Maj. Gen. Daniel Mitchell, commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, talks to an employee from the Fort Polk Logistics Readiness Center March 2, 2021. Mitchell toured the LRC during a visit to Fort Polk to discuss challenges the LRC has in carrying out its joint mission of providing support to both the installation and the units attending JRTC. For each JRTC rotation, the LRC is responsible, over a three-day period, of ensuring the units have all of the equipment they need to conduct training. Any equipment that isn’t brought by the unit is issued to them through the pre-positioned stock program. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Baltos, Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

