Tech. Sgt. Ryan Fontaine receives the Woody Keeble Award

Gov. Doug Burgum, right, presents The Woodrow W. Keeble "Je Suis Pret" (I am Ready) Award to Tech. Sgt. Ryan Fontaine, of the Minot Air Force Base based-219th Security Forces Squadron, as Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general looks on during a ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

