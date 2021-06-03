Gov. Doug Burgum, right, presents The Woodrow W. Keeble "Je Suis Pret" (I am Ready) Award to Tech. Sgt. Ryan Fontaine, of the Minot Air Force Base based-219th Security Forces Squadron, as Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general looks on during a ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 16:46
|Photo ID:
|6550590
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-DT469-1001
|Resolution:
|2885x4332
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tech. Sgt. Ryan Fontaine receives the Woody Keeble Award, by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
