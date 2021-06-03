Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech. Sgt. Ryan Fontaine receives the Woody Keeble Award

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Gov. Doug Burgum, right, presents The Woodrow W. Keeble "Je Suis Pret" (I am Ready) Award to Tech. Sgt. Ryan Fontaine, of the Minot Air Force Base based-219th Security Forces Squadron, as Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the North Dakota adjutant general looks on during a ceremony at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 6, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathanael Baardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Ryan Fontaine receives the Woody Keeble Award, by TSgt Nathanael Baardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    National Guard
    Keeble
    Burgum
    InThisTogetherND

