    New commander at the 139th Airlift Wing [Image 7 of 7]

    New commander at the 139th Airlift Wing

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Cluck walks out of the change of command ceremony with his wife, Heather, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 6, 2021. Col. John Cluck took command of the 139th Airlift Wing from Col. Ed Black who led the 139th for over four years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Janae Masoner)

