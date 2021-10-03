The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL-750) offloads approximately 7,500 pounds of seized cocaine and marijuana in San Diego, March 20, 2021.







The drugs, worth an estimated $126.7 million, was seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean between January and February representing 10 suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by the following Coast Guard and Navy ships.







U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm.

Coast Guard to offload 7,500 pounds of cocaine, marijuana in San Diego, by PO1 Richard Brahm