    NTAG Mid America Sailors Take the E-6 NWAE [Image 1 of 2]

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210309-N-JH293-1009
    ST. LOUIS (March 9, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Steven Epperson, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, takes the E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam at NTAG Mid America headquarters, March 9, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    advancement
    exam
    Navy
    recruiting
    NWAE
    Mid America

