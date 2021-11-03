Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts SVTT Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    : USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts SVTT Maintenance

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Brady Kamper, from Waterford, Penn., applies grease to a Surface Vessel Torpedo Tube aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 07:15
    Photo ID: 6549874
    VIRIN: 210311-N-AJ005-1007
    Resolution: 5694x4252
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, : USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts SVTT Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts SVTT Maintenance
    : USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts SVTT Maintenance

    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    CTF 71

