EAST CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Brady Kamper, from Waterford, Penn., applies grease to a Surface Vessel Torpedo Tube aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 07:15 Photo ID: 6549874 VIRIN: 210311-N-AJ005-1007 Resolution: 5694x4252 Size: 1.52 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, : USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts SVTT Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.