: USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts SVTT Maintenance

EAST CHINA SEA (March 10, 2020) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Brady Kamper, from Waterford, Penn., applies grease to a Surface Vessel Torpedo Tube aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 07:15
|Photo ID:
|6549874
|VIRIN:
|210311-N-AJ005-1007
|Resolution:
|5694x4252
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
