U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing participate in a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. Teams were evaluated on safety, reliability, proficiency and time while loading chaff and flare and pre-launch procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6549762 VIRIN: 210305-F-ZJ963-1213 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 2.19 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's 67th and 44th AMUs face off [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.