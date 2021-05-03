U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing participate in a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. Teams were evaluated on safety, reliability, proficiency and time while loading chaff and flare and pre-launch procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6549762
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-ZJ963-1213
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Kadena's 67th and 44th AMUs face off [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT