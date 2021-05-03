Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena's 67th and 44th AMUs face off [Image 13 of 13]

    Kadena's 67th and 44th AMUs face off

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing participate in a weapons load competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 5, 2021. Teams were evaluated on safety, reliability, proficiency and time while loading chaff and flare and pre-launch procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6549762
    VIRIN: 210305-F-ZJ963-1213
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena's 67th and 44th AMUs face off [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS

    PACAF

    Kadena Air Base

    67th AMU

    44th AMU

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    67th AMU
    load competition
    44th AMU

