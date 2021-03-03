Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka NOACT Yokota terminal operations

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka NOACT Yokota terminal operations

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    YOKOTA, Japan (March 3, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class GioAnton Briones reviews a requisition for invoice and shipping document for validity from a commercial air shipment to crossover to military air shipment, onboard NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal Yokota.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 23:32
    Photo ID: 6549706
    VIRIN: 210303-N-RH139-003
    Resolution: 5806x3871
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka NOACT Yokota terminal operations, by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka NOACT Yokota terminal operations
    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka NOACT Yokota terminal operations
    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka NOACT Yokota terminal operations

    terminal
    NAVSUP
    USN
    cargo
    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka
    RH139
    NOACT

