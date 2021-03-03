YOKOTA, Japan (March 3, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class GioAnton Briones reviews a requisition for invoice and shipping document for validity from a commercial air shipment to crossover to military air shipment, onboard NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal Yokota.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 23:32
|Photo ID:
|6549706
|VIRIN:
|210303-N-RH139-003
|Resolution:
|5806x3871
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka NOACT Yokota terminal operations [Image 3 of 3], by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
