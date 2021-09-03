S/V Peevy Christened

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District and its partners along the McClellan‐Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System christened a new survey vessel at a ceremony held at the Russellville Marine Terminal on March 9, 2021.

The S/V Peevy was officially put into service today following a traditional boat christening and breaking a bottle of champaign over the vessel’s bow.

The new survey vessel is named after Robert Uyless Peevy, born July 7, 1951, and died on Aug. 23, 2011. Peevy served most of his long and dedicated career as a boat operator on similar vessels. His dedication to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, knowledge of the river, boat operating skills, easy going personality and jovial spirit were just a few of the qualities for which he is fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of working with him.

More than 10 of Peevy’s family members were in attendance for today’s ceremony. Little Rock District Commander, Col. Eric Noe and Thomas Peevy, son of the late Robert Peevy held the honor of christening the vessel.

The christening event is one of many that the Little Rock District and its partners along the MKARNS will host this year as part of the systems 50th Anniversary. Throughout 2021, the Southwestern Division, Little Rock and Tulsa Districts will support local partners efforts to showcase the MKARNS through a series of online and in-person events. The versatile, 445-mile waterway is a crucial part of the nation’s transportation system providing navigation, as well as hydropower, recreation, water supply and fish and wildlife habitats.

