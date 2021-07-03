Director of the Air National Guard visits Puerto Rico

From left: U.S. Air Force Col. Humberto Pabon, vice commander, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard, Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director, Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Hector Garcia, command chief, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico National Guard, pause to remember and honor the members of Rican 68 at the memorial on Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Mar. 7, 2021. The Rican 68 memorial is a monument to honor the lives of the nine Airmen who passed away when their C-130 Hercules crashed in Savannah Ga., May 2, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Senior Airman Víctor Colón)

