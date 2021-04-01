Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carson MPs welcome new enlisted leader

    UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Ranjini T. Danaraj, commander, 759th Military Police Battalion, passes the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. James T. Camba, incoming senior enlisted leader, 759th MP Bn., during a change of responsibility ceremony at McMahon Auditorium Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo by Scott Prater)

    TAGS

    fort carson
    change of responsibility
    759th military police battalion
    command sgt. maj. james t. camba
    command sgt. maj. matthew g. thompson

