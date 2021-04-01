Carson MPs welcome new enlisted leader

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Ranjini T. Danaraj, commander, 759th Military Police Battalion, passes the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. James T. Camba, incoming senior enlisted leader, 759th MP Bn., during a change of responsibility ceremony at McMahon Auditorium Jan. 4, 2021. (Photo by Scott Prater)
