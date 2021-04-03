Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    86th MXS, 86th AMXS repair broken wings [Image 1 of 2]

    86th MXS, 86th AMXS repair broken wings

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron and the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspect a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft propeller during maintenance procedures at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, November 2020. Teams joined forces to replace three motors and four propellers, ultimately getting the aircraft back to its mission. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6548446
    VIRIN: 210304-F-VQ832-1001
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 152.36 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th MXS, 86th AMXS repair broken wings [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th MXS, 86th AMXS repair broken wings
    86th MXS, 86th AMXS repair broken wings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86th MXS, 86th AMXS repair broken wings

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    86 AMXS
    86th Maintenance Squadron
    86 MXS
    World’s Best Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT