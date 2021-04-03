U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Squadron and the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron inspect a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft propeller during maintenance procedures at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, November 2020. Teams joined forces to replace three motors and four propellers, ultimately getting the aircraft back to its mission. (Courtesy Photo)
86th MXS, 86th AMXS repair broken wings
