USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 4, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kyrese Robinson, from Sacramento, Calif., signals the pilot of an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), from the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a vertical replenishment March 4, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US