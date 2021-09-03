CFAO, JMSDF Port Operations Attend Sync Meeting

210309-N-GG858-1020 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 9, 2021) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Sub Area Activity Okinawa (SAAO), personnel attend a sync meeting with Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) port operations personnel at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 9, 2021. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

