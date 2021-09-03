Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO, JMSDF Port Operations Attend Sync Meeting [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO, JMSDF Port Operations Attend Sync Meeting

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210309-N-GG858-1020 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 9, 2021) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Sub Area Activity Okinawa (SAAO), personnel attend a sync meeting with Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) port operations personnel at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 9, 2021. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 23:48
    Photo ID: 6548070
    VIRIN: 210309-N-GG858-1020
    Resolution: 6738x4492
    Size: 19.21 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO, JMSDF Port Operations Attend Sync Meeting [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO, JMSDF Port Operations Attend Sync Meeting
    CFAO, JMSDF Port Operations Attend Sync Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jmsdf
    partnership
    us japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT