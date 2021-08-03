Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pre-Screening at Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru [Image 3 of 4]

    Pre-Screening at Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Macy Hinds 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Lt. Mareike Conmy, a nurse at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay, provided pre-screening for COVID-19 vaccine recipients at the Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru on March 8, 2021. This tri-service drive-thru initiative is run by augmented medical staff from the Navy, Army, and Air Force on Oahu, delivering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to TRICARE beneficiaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 19:22
    Photo ID: 6547628
    VIRIN: 210308-N-WF582-188
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Screening at Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru [Image 4 of 4], by Macy Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Screening at Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Thru
    Pre-screening at Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru
    Pre-Screening at Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru
    Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    SinkCovid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT