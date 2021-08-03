Pre-screening at Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru

Lt. Mareike Conmy, a nurse at Branch Health Clinic Kaneohe Bay, provided pre-screening for COVID-19 vaccine recipients at the Wheeler Army Airfield COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru on March 8, 2021. This tri-service drive-thru initiative is run by augmented medical staff from the Navy, Army, and Air Force on Oahu, delivering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to TRICARE beneficiaries.

