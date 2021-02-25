Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspecting Zama Middle High School [Image 5 of 8]

    Inspecting Zama Middle High School

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Col. Thomas J. Verell, Jr., Japan Engineer District commander takes a look at the renovations made to DODEA Zama Middle High School prior to its anticipated reopening. Partnering with Gilbane Building Company, the renovation makes the buildings 21st century ready, modernizing them to ready Zama students for the challenges of tomorrow!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 19:17
    Photo ID: 6547621
    VIRIN: 210225-A-AD803-666
    Resolution: 2738x2193
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspecting Zama Middle High School [Image 8 of 8], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

