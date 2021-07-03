350 EARS fuels B-52 Bomber Task Force

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, ND, line up to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. Military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

