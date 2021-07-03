Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    350 EARS fuels B-52 Bomber Task Force [Image 11 of 11]

    350 EARS fuels B-52 Bomber Task Force

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, ND, line up to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a bomber task force mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 7, 2021. The bomber deployment underscores the U.S. Military's commitment to regional security and demonstrates a unique ability to rapidly deploy on short notice. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds of altitudes of up to 50,000 feet and provides the United States with a global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Carnes)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 12:13
    VIRIN: 210307-F-CC297-0071
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    B-52
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

