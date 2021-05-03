Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    423 SFS captivate youth with demonstration [Image 8 of 8]

    423 SFS captivate youth with demonstration

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal Whitehead, 423rd Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of investigations, shows a fingerprinting demonstration to 4th and 5th grade students at Royal Air Force Alconbury Middle High School, England, March 5, 2021. Security Forces defenders organized a demonstration to show students a weapon display, fingerprinting station, McGruff the Crime Dog and a patrol vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    This work, 423 SFS captivate youth with demonstration [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    McGruff the Crime Dog
    501 CSW
    501CSW

