U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal Whitehead, 423rd Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of investigations, shows a fingerprinting demonstration to 4th and 5th grade students at Royal Air Force Alconbury Middle High School, England, March 5, 2021. Security Forces defenders organized a demonstration to show students a weapon display, fingerprinting station, McGruff the Crime Dog and a patrol vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6546762
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-IM475-1008
|Resolution:
|7915x5484
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 423 SFS captivate youth with demonstration [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
