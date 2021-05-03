423 SFS captivate youth with demonstration

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal Whitehead, 423rd Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of investigations, shows a fingerprinting demonstration to 4th and 5th grade students at Royal Air Force Alconbury Middle High School, England, March 5, 2021. Security Forces defenders organized a demonstration to show students a weapon display, fingerprinting station, McGruff the Crime Dog and a patrol vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

