351st EARS hosts students, teachers for KC-135 tour

The 351st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron hosted elementary and middle school students for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft tour, at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb. 26, 2021. The tour enabled the 351st EARS to showcase KC-135 capabilities and highlight the Airmen who ensure Operation Juniper Micron success. (Courtesy Photo)
|02.26.2021
|03.08.2021 06:49
|MORó, ES
