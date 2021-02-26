Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    351st EARS hosts students, teachers for KC-135 tour

    351st EARS hosts students, teachers for KC-135 tour

    MORó, SPAIN

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 351st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron hosted elementary and middle school students for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft tour, at Morón Air Base, Spain, Feb. 26, 2021. The tour enabled the 351st EARS to showcase KC-135 capabilities and highlight the Airmen who ensure Operation Juniper Micron success. (Courtesy Photo)

