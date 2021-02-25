Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports USAG Wiesbaden with barracks assessments for future upgrades [Image 7 of 7]

    - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports USAG Wiesbaden with barracks assessments for future upgrades

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    A team of structural, mechanical, electrical, civil, architectural, and cost estimating engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District assessed nine barracks facilities with U.S. Army Garrison Directorate of Public Works engineers in late February 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing the garrison with recommendations and cost estimates to help the garrison with plans and cost estimates for raising the standard of living for soldiers, housed in the barracks. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District provides a wide variety of support for designing new, renovating existing, and innovating better standards of living for installations throughout Europe.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Barracks
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Europe District
    Clay Kaserne
    USAG Wiesbaden

