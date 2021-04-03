Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Entomology

    Entomology

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Trevon Robinson, a pest management specialist, examines a bed bug at the on-base Pest Management building, March 4, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The 18th Civil Engineer Squadron pest management technicians are responsible for removing, relocating, and exterminating invasive species, pests, and insects across all bases on Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Entomology [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Entomology
    Nature
    Snakes
    Pest Control

