Soldiers Return from Op Force Mission at JRTC

U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew Hext from Able Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) lying in the prone preparing to assault on the objective on Fort Polk, Louisiana during a live fire exercise Feb. 20. Red Currahee deployed over 203 Soldiers in support of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation to ensure their unit is well trained and ready for operations when the nation calls. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

