    Soldiers Return from Op Force Mission at JRTC [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldiers Return from Op Force Mission at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew Hext from Able Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) lying in the prone preparing to assault on the objective on Fort Polk, Louisiana during a live fire exercise Feb. 20. Red Currahee deployed over 203 Soldiers in support of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation to ensure their unit is well trained and ready for operations when the nation calls. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 22:59
    Photo ID: 6546270
    VIRIN: 210220-A-UV586-889
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Return from Op Force Mission at JRTC [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Currahee
    JRTC
    101st
    Bastogne
    OPFOR

