    169th Services Flight delivers meals from SPEK Kitchen [Image 3 of 4]

    169th Services Flight delivers meals from SPEK Kitchen

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Denise Bhola (right), 169th Force Support Squadron Services Flight Dining Facility manager, serves hot meals during a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) exercise at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. The purpose of the SPEK exercise is to supply valuable training to South Carolina Air National Guard members while utilizing a mobile kitchen that can be operated in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 19:57
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    This work, 169th Services Flight delivers meals from SPEK Kitchen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

