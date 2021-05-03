U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Denise Bhola (right), 169th Force Support Squadron Services Flight Dining Facility manager, serves hot meals during a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) exercise at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. The purpose of the SPEK exercise is to supply valuable training to South Carolina Air National Guard members while utilizing a mobile kitchen that can be operated in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6546173 VIRIN: 210305-Z-IV744-1005 Resolution: 5564x3709 Size: 2.02 MB Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 169th Services Flight delivers meals from SPEK Kitchen [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.