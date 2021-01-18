GA Air National Guard Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Air Force Capt. Julianne Schurr, a pilot with the 165th Operations Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, flies a C-130 Hercules aircraft Jan. 18, 2021 transporting troops from Georgia to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. Hundreds of Georgia National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from throughout the state will be assisting federal and local law enforcement agencies leading up to and during the event to protect life and property. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

