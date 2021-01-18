Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GA Air National Guard Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3]

    GA Air National Guard Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Julianne Schurr, a pilot with the 165th Operations Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, flies a C-130 Hercules aircraft Jan. 18, 2021 transporting troops from Georgia to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. Hundreds of Georgia National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from throughout the state will be assisting federal and local law enforcement agencies leading up to and during the event to protect life and property. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 09:21
    Photo ID: 6545724
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-PJ280-1007
    Resolution: 2944x3754
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GA Air National Guard Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GA Air National Guard Supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    GA Air National Guardsmen Support the 59th Presidential Inaguration
    GA Air National Guardsmen Support the 59th Presidential Inaguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Crew Chief
    National Guard
    Airmen: C-130 Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT