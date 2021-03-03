Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 CO Conducts a Site Tour [Image 3 of 4]

    CTF 56 CO Conducts a Site Tour

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Pearson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210303-N-DS741-1245 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 3, 2021) - Equipment Operator 2nd Class Kimberly Townsend, right, assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.2, shows the inside of a bulldozer to Capt. Joseph K. Haywood, commanding officer of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, during a site tour in the U.S 5th Fleet area of operations, March 3. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:47
    Photo ID: 6545691
    VIRIN: 210303-N-DS741-1245
    Resolution: 3527x2351
    Size: 717.89 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 CO Conducts a Site Tour [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    NECC
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    CTF 56

