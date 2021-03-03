Returning History

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command, prepare the Camp Manion sign for shipping in Kuwait, Mar. 4, 2021. Camp Manion was given its name in memory of 1st. Lt. Travis Manion, a logistics officer who was killed in action while serving with a military transition team in Iraq. The sign will be sent back to the United States, undergo a restoration process, and assume its permanent residence at the Marine Corps Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)
