    Michigan National Guard vaccinates military and DOD personnel [Image 4 of 4]

    Michigan National Guard vaccinates military and DOD personnel

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Brooks, 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, currently serving with Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team, Task Force Bronco, completes data entry during a COVID-19 vaccination event, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, March 3, 2021. The Michigan Army and Air National Guard recently came together to host a vaccination clinic for service members and Department of Defense personnel at Fort Custer Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:15
    Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US 
    This work, Michigan National Guard vaccinates military and DOD personnel [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    110th
    COVID-19

