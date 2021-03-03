Michigan National Guard vaccinates military and DOD personnel

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Brooks, 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, currently serving with Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination Testing Team, Task Force Bronco, completes data entry during a COVID-19 vaccination event, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, March 3, 2021. The Michigan Army and Air National Guard recently came together to host a vaccination clinic for service members and Department of Defense personnel at Fort Custer Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

