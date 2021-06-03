Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BWC: Ruck March [Image 5 of 5]

    BWC: Ruck March

    BASTROP, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A competitor in the Texas Military Department Joint Best Warrior Competition 2021 completes the ruck march event in Bastrop, Texas, March 6, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Camp Swift
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021

