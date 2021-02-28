Sgt. 1st Class David Scanlan (left) of New Lenox, Illinois, crosses the finish line of the final event to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Feb. 28.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6544889
|VIRIN:
|210228-A-PT335-430
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|435.92 KB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Lenox Soldier earns German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
