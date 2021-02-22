U.S. Army Pvt. Alex Irish, with the Michigan National Guard’s 1436th Engineer Company, poses for a photo in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 10:58 Photo ID: 6544845 VIRIN: 210222-Z-DI861-1057 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.4 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Capitol Response II [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.