Coast Guard Dolphin crew conducts rescue training in San Pablo Bay

Seaman Noah Russ, a Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye crewman tends the tagline attached to the aviation survival technician during the training evolution in the San Pablo Bay, California, Dec. 15, 2020. Russ’ role in the evolution was to safely guide the rescue swimmer onto the ship’s deck. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Perry Shirzad)

