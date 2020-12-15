Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Dolphin crew conducts rescue training in San Pablo Bay [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Dolphin crew conducts rescue training in San Pablo Bay

    VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by Seaman Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Seaman Noah Russ, a Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye crewman tends the tagline attached to the aviation survival technician during the training evolution in the San Pablo Bay, California, Dec. 15, 2020. Russ’ role in the evolution was to safely guide the rescue swimmer onto the ship’s deck. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Perry Shirzad)

    This work, Coast Guard Dolphin crew conducts rescue training in San Pablo Bay [Image 4 of 4], by SN Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hoist
    air crew
    dolphin
    helicopter
    ast

