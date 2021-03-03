USN Medical Corps 150th Anniversary Recognition

On March 3, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) celebrated the U.S. Navy Medical Corps 150th Anniversary with a traditional cake cutting. Navy Medicine Corps Chief's well-wishes were delivered by NAMRU-Dayton staff representatives. From left to right: Lt. Cmdr. John Oliva, Director for Administration; Captain Nimfa Teneza-Mora, Commanding Officer; Kelly Tussey, Deputy Director for Administration; Captain Dennis Faix, Executive Officer; and Lt. Cmdr. Brennan Cox, Deputy Director, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory.



The occasion recognizes when, 150 years ago, the 41st Congress enacted the Appropriations Act, which established the Medical Corps as a separate entity and Navy staff corps.

