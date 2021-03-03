Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USN Medical Corps 150th Anniversary Recognition

    USN Medical Corps 150th Anniversary Recognition

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    On March 3, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) celebrated the U.S. Navy Medical Corps 150th Anniversary with a traditional cake cutting. Navy Medicine Corps Chief's well-wishes were delivered by NAMRU-Dayton staff representatives. From left to right: Lt. Cmdr. John Oliva, Director for Administration; Captain Nimfa Teneza-Mora, Commanding Officer; Kelly Tussey, Deputy Director for Administration; Captain Dennis Faix, Executive Officer; and Lt. Cmdr. Brennan Cox, Deputy Director, Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory.

    The occasion recognizes when, 150 years ago, the 41st Congress enacted the Appropriations Act, which established the Medical Corps as a separate entity and Navy staff corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 09:07
    Photo ID: 6543456
    VIRIN: 210303-N-IG594-0004
    Resolution: 2667x1778
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USN Medical Corps 150th Anniversary Recognition, by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    Medical Corps
    NAMRUDayton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT