Mitscher Participates in Lightning Handshake 2021

210304-N-QD512-3184 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2021) A Royal Moroccan Navy Eurocopter AS565 Panther prepares to land onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 4, 2021. The IKE Carrier Strike Group is participating in Lightning Handshake, a bi-lateral maritime exercise between the U.S. and Royal Moroccan Navy (RMN) and Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF). Mitscher is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

