    Seabee Birthday Celebration on NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021) [Image 2 of 2]

    Seabee Birthday Celebration on NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021)

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 5, 2021) – Commander Robert Olson, the public works officer, and Steelworker Seaman Cody Mossow, cut a cake with a cutlass during the Naval Construction Force’s 79th birthday celebration onboard NSF Diego Garcia March 5, 2021. Both U.S. Navy Sailors are assigned to NSF Diego Garcia. A sword is normally used to cut the cake as a reminder that we are a band of warriors, committed to carrying arms so that our nation may live in peace. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabee Birthday Celebration on NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021) [Image 2 of 2], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

