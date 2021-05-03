Seabee Birthday Celebration on NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021)

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 5, 2021) – Commander Robert Olson, the public works officer, and Steelworker Seaman Cody Mossow, cut a cake with a cutlass during the Naval Construction Force’s 79th birthday celebration onboard NSF Diego Garcia March 5, 2021. Both U.S. Navy Sailors are assigned to NSF Diego Garcia. A sword is normally used to cut the cake as a reminder that we are a band of warriors, committed to carrying arms so that our nation may live in peace. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

