A1C Tohru Okamura Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force 1st Class Airman Tohru Oakamura, 390th Intelligence Squadron cyber transport technician from Corona, California was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Mar 8 to 12, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

