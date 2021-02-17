Operation Capitol Response II

U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Fontaine, with the Vermont National Guard’s medical detachment, poses for a photo at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 14:53
|Photo ID:
|6542719
|VIRIN:
|210217-Z-DI861-1078
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
