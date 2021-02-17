Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Capitol Response II [Image 1 of 2]

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christina Fontaine, with the Vermont National Guard’s medical detachment, poses for a photo at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 14:53
    Photo ID: 6542719
    VIRIN: 210217-Z-DI861-1078
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Capitol Response II [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Capitol Response
    KYCAPDC21

