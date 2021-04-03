Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What's Your Why? COVID-19 Vaccine

    What's Your Why? COVID-19 Vaccine

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Captain Nimfa Teneza-Mora, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton shares why she got the COVID-19 vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 13:22
    Photo ID: 6542588
    VIRIN: 210303-N-IG594-0003
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 187.94 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What's Your Why? COVID-19 Vaccine, by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    NAMRUDayton
    Sink COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT