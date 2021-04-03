Captain Nimfa Teneza-Mora, Commanding Officer, Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton shares why she got the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 13:22
|Photo ID:
|6542588
|VIRIN:
|210303-N-IG594-0003
|Resolution:
|940x788
|Size:
|187.94 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, What's Your Why? COVID-19 Vaccine, by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT