    Springfield Soldier earns German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge [Image 6 of 8]

    Springfield Soldier earns German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    02.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    1st Lt. Matthew Selvaggio of Springfield, Illinois, rucks in the final event to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Feb. 28.

