Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Talking Shop: Code 982 Waterfront Support [Image 1 of 3]

    Talking Shop: Code 982 Waterfront Support

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Code 982 Utilities Engineer Zechariah Nachazel observes the flooding of Dry Dock 8. Nachazel installs temporary services once the U.S. Navy vessel is docked.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 06:56
    Photo ID: 6542057
    VIRIN: 201203-N-YO710-051
    Resolution: 5671x3781
    Size: 8.07 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Shop: Code 982 Waterfront Support [Image 3 of 3], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Talking Shop: Code 982 Waterfront Support
    Talking Shop: Code 982 Waterfront Support
    Talking Shop: Code 982 Waterfront Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Talking Shop: Code 982 Waterfront Support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT