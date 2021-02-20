Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario

A 920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief talks with a 301st Rescue Squadron special mission aviator next to an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Feb. 20, 2020 during a combat capability training scenario. The scenario tested the 920th Maintenance Group’s response capability to an aircrew stranded on a remote tropical island after an essential sensor malfunctioned during a combat mission, forcing their aircraft to make an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

