Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario [Image 10 of 10]

    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    A 920th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief talks with a 301st Rescue Squadron special mission aviator next to an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Feb. 20, 2020 during a combat capability training scenario. The scenario tested the 920th Maintenance Group’s response capability to an aircrew stranded on a remote tropical island after an essential sensor malfunctioned during a combat mission, forcing their aircraft to make an emergency landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 20:48
    Photo ID: 6541747
    VIRIN: 210220-F-PB262-408
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario
    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maintenance showcases multifaceted Airmen during unique helicopter scenario

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    CSAR
    military
    maintenance
    USAF
    920th RQW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT