CFAO Frocking Ceremony

210303-N-GG858-2015 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 3, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Helmer, from Modesto, Calif., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is frocked to first class petty officer during a frocking ceremony on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 3. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

