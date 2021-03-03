Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO Frocking Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210303-N-GG858-2015 OKINAWA, Japan (Mar. 3, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Christopher Helmer, from Modesto, Calif., assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO), is frocked to first class petty officer during a frocking ceremony on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 3. CFAO supports the full spectrum of Navy operations on Okinawa and its major tenant commands are Commander Task Force 76, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and Patrol and Reconnaissance Force 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

