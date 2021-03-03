Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 6]

    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccine

    COLTS NECK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210303-N-WF272-1039 COLTS NECK, N.J. (March 3, 2021) Chief Yeoman George Whittaker, from Houston, administrative officer at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Weapons Station Earle. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 18:32
    Photo ID: 6541605
    VIRIN: 210303-N-WF272-1039
    Resolution: 3000x1930
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: COLTS NECK, NJ, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Philadelphia Sailors receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy recruiters
    navy
    sailor
    "Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia
    COVID-19 vaccine

