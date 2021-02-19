Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secret Service presents National Guard with Certificate of Appreciation

    Secret Service presents National Guard with Certificate of Appreciation

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Ted Arruda, deputy special agent in charge of the Presidential Protection Program, left, addresses Soldiers and Airmen with the Massachusetts National Guard in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical, evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 18:40
    Photo ID: 6541540
    VIRIN: 210219-Z-TN372-1047
    Resolution: 6194x4424
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secret Service presents National Guard with Certificate of Appreciation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Task Force Freedom
    National Guard
    President Biden
    Secret Service Award

