Ted Arruda, deputy special agent in charge of the Presidential Protection Program, left, addresses Soldiers and Airmen with the Massachusetts National Guard in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical, evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 18:40 Photo ID: 6541540 VIRIN: 210219-Z-TN372-1047 Resolution: 6194x4424 Size: 3.15 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secret Service presents National Guard with Certificate of Appreciation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.